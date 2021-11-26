Artistes to participate on Radio, TV. on condition

Forty-six radio, television and film artistes representing the "Bikkhubudha Shilpi Samaj" yesterday decided to participate in radio and TV programme from March 10 on the condition that the programme must be favourable to people's movement.

In a joint statement, they emphasized the need of transmitting popular and patriotic songs and dramas to keep up the spirit of the people and to inspire them in their struggle for emancipation. They recalled that the artistes had associated this time also with the struggle of the people of Bangla Desh and had been boycotting Radio and TV since March 1.