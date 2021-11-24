MORNING NEWS
Army withdrawn
It has been decided to withdraw the army to the barrack yesterday as there has been no incident of lawlessness since lifting of curfew on Thursday morning, martial law authorities announced here yesterday, reports. APP.
Following Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's appeal for peace there has been considerable improvement in the general law and order situtation during the past 24 hours.
