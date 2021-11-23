MORNING NEWS
AL peace committees formed
Peace committees of the Awami League were formed all over the city yesterday to guard against any act of hooliganism, looting and arson.
The city Awami League deputed a large number of Awami League volunteers in groups at different trouble spots of the city with the responsibility of maintaining peace and order in the respective areas.
The volunteers who wore the Awami League caps, were armed with sticks.
This decision was taken following the call of the Awami League chief, Sheikh Mujib to form such peace committees all over the city at his Paltan Maidan address on Wednesday.
The Awami League office asked the people of the city to dial the following telephone numbers in case they need help : 251343 and 242755.
