MORNING NEWS
AL Parlimentary Party meets
The Awami League Central Parliamentary Party met at Hotel Purbani here yesterday afternoon to review the political situation obtaining in the country.
Presided over by the party leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the meeting was attended by 167 party MNAs including seven ladies elected unopposed yesterday to the reserved woman seats from East Pakistan.
Earlier, the 30-member committee met at the party office here yesterday morning for examination and scrutinisation of the draft constitution in the light of the discussions held at the central parliamentary party meeting on February 27.
Source: Morning News, 2 March '71
