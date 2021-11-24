4 killed at Tongi

Abdul later succumbed to his injuries at DMCH at about 9-30 p.m. bringing to the total member of dead to three.

Body of another man, also named Matin was last night brought dead to DMCH from Tongi, according to a hospital source.

At least six others with bullet injuries were rushed to the Mirzapur Hospital in an immediately available Fire Brigade van.

Three of those who were admitted to the Dacca Medical College Hospital namely Joynul Abedin (25), Abdul Mia (35) and Sheikh Elahi (26) had undergone operation. Others were reported out of danger.