MORNING NEWS
4 killed at Tongi
At least four persons were killed and about 20 others injured when forces on duty opened fire on the workers at Tongi Industrial Area yesterday morning following an altercation of the Tongi Telephone Exchange between the operator on duty and an officer in uniform, reports ENA.
One Rafizuddin (35) was brought dead and Abdul Matin (25) succumbed to his bullet injuries at the chest and abdomen after admission to the DMCH with 12 other victims.
Abdul later succumbed to his injuries at DMCH at about 9-30 p.m. bringing to the total member of dead to three.
Body of another man, also named Matin was last night brought dead to DMCH from Tongi, according to a hospital source.
At least six others with bullet injuries were rushed to the Mirzapur Hospital in an immediately available Fire Brigade van.
Three of those who were admitted to the Dacca Medical College Hospital namely Joynul Abedin (25), Abdul Mia (35) and Sheikh Elahi (26) had undergone operation. Others were reported out of danger.
An ENA correspondent who visited the Dacca MCH found the following names in the Admission list (brought with bullet injuries from Tongi after the incident): Arju Mandal (18), Akkas Ali (25), Maksudul Haq (25), Reza Mia (30), Abdul Mobarak (20), Ganzar Ali (25), Sheikh Ilahi (25), Abdul Mia (35), Mosharraf Hussain (25), Azimuddin (28), Mujibur Rahman (25), and Joynal Abedin (25).
Local people who claimed were present on the spot at a safe distance told visiting ENA correspondent that they saw a number of bodies were carried inside a textile mill. The correspondent was refused entry inside the mill premises. Official confirmation was available on casual figure till filing the report.
Also Read
-
ময়লার গাড়ির ধাক্কায় প্রাণ গেল নটরডেম কলেজছাত্রের
-
ফেসবুকে ‘গলাকাটা ছবি’ ও বাংলাদেশের ক্রিকেট
-
প্রয়াত লতিফুর রহমান সেরা করদাতার সম্মান পেলেন
-
গরিব আফগানদের জীবন যেভাবে কাটছে
-
হাফ ভাড়া, হাফ মানুষ ও হাফ ভেড়ার দুঃখ-কষ্ট