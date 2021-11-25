341 Escape from Dacca Central Jail, 7 killed

A total of 341 prisoners yesterday morning escaped form the Dacca Central Jail by breaking open the gate, cells and by scaling the walls. Of them 16 were later recaptured from various parts of the city.

During the incident, the jail police, open fire killing or injuring a number of prisoners. A spokesman of the jail later told newsmen that seven prisoners, two convicts, five under trials- were killed and 30 others, including seven convicts, received bullet wounds. Six Jail guards and sergent were also injured in clashes with the fleeing prisoners.